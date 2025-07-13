Bavaria's Fairy-tale Castles Achieve UNESCO World Heritage Status

Bavaria's fairy-tale castles, including the renowned Neuschwanstein, Herrenchiemsee, and Linderhof, have been granted UNESCO World Heritage status. This notable recognition underlines the architectural brilliance and cultural value of these 19th-century constructions, masterminded by King Ludwig II.

The decision was reached during the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Paris. The committee's resolution marks a significant acknowledgment of Bavaria's rich historical and cultural assets.

The inclusion of these castles on the UNESCO list is expected to enhance global appreciation and awareness of King Ludwig II's creative vision, as well as bolster tourism in the region.