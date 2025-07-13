Left Menu

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

A wave of firings has struck the Justice Department, affecting lawyers and staff involved in prosecuting Donald Trump. The terminations impacted investigations into classified documents and election interference, and are part of ongoing departmental shifts. Special counsel Jack Smith withdrew charges after legal opinions protected Trump post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 06:48 IST
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department has terminated a number of lawyers and support staff involved with special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of former President Donald Trump. Although the exact number remains undisclosed, the layoffs impacted those working on classified documents and election interference cases.

The dismissals form part of a wider trend within the department, targeting personnel associated with Trump-related cases. Earlier this year, more than a dozen prosecutors were dismissed, and last month the pattern continued with the firing of three prosecutors linked to the US Capitol riot investigations.

Special counsel Jack Smith had charged Trump with hoarding classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. However, both cases faltered due to a Supreme Court ruling granting immunity to former presidents and legal challenges over Smith's appointment. Smith withdrew the charges in November 2024, following Trump's electoral victory, citing a Justice Department opinion that shields sitting presidents from federal indictment.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025