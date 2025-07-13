Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

The Justice Department has terminated a number of lawyers and support staff involved with special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutions of former President Donald Trump. Although the exact number remains undisclosed, the layoffs impacted those working on classified documents and election interference cases.

The dismissals form part of a wider trend within the department, targeting personnel associated with Trump-related cases. Earlier this year, more than a dozen prosecutors were dismissed, and last month the pattern continued with the firing of three prosecutors linked to the US Capitol riot investigations.

Special counsel Jack Smith had charged Trump with hoarding classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. However, both cases faltered due to a Supreme Court ruling granting immunity to former presidents and legal challenges over Smith's appointment. Smith withdrew the charges in November 2024, following Trump's electoral victory, citing a Justice Department opinion that shields sitting presidents from federal indictment.