National Commission for Women Demands Justice in Harrowing Self-Immolation Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in after a college student in Balasore, Odisha, attempted self-immolation following alleged sexual harassment by faculty. The incident, described as 'deeply disturbing' by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, prompted a call for action to the state's Director General of Police (DGP).

Rahatkar has urged the DGP to carry out a fair and expedited investigation into the matter. The NCW has also emphasized the need for strict action against the alleged perpetrators and requested comprehensive medical and psychological support be provided to the victim at no charge.

An official report on the actions taken must be submitted to the commission within three days. The victim, a 20-year-old government college student, is battling for her life in the hospital, suffering from 90 percent burns, after reportedly being threatened by her department head.