National Commission for Women Demands Justice in Harrowing Self-Immolation Case

A college student in Odisha's Balasore resorted to self-immolation after facing alleged sexual harassment. The National Commission for Women has urged the DGP to take stringent action, ensuring the investigation is both fair and timely. The student remains hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stepped in after a college student in Balasore, Odisha, attempted self-immolation following alleged sexual harassment by faculty. The incident, described as 'deeply disturbing' by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, prompted a call for action to the state's Director General of Police (DGP).

Rahatkar has urged the DGP to carry out a fair and expedited investigation into the matter. The NCW has also emphasized the need for strict action against the alleged perpetrators and requested comprehensive medical and psychological support be provided to the victim at no charge.

An official report on the actions taken must be submitted to the commission within three days. The victim, a 20-year-old government college student, is battling for her life in the hospital, suffering from 90 percent burns, after reportedly being threatened by her department head.

