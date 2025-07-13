Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against QR Code Mandate on 'Kanwar' Route Eateries

The Supreme Court will review a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's directive that mandates eateries on the 'kanwar' route to display QR codes revealing owners' identities. The policy is seen as a breach of privacy and faces criticism for discriminatory profiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:34 IST

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:34 IST
The Supreme Court is set to review a challenge to the Uttar Pradesh government's QR code requirement for eateries on the 'kanwar' route, slated for July 15. The directive has sparked controversy, alleging breaches of privacy and anti-discrimination laws.

Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will preside over the hearing initiated by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others. This follows a stay from last year on a similar order affecting the Kanwar Yatra routes, where a directive asked for detailed owner and staff information.

The mandate requiring display of owners' identities under 'lawful license requirements', according to a press release by the UP administration, draws scrutiny for potential privacy violations. The Kanwar Yatra, aligned with religious devotion, attracts travelers practicing dietary restrictions during the month of Shravan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

