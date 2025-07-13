Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against QR Code Mandate on 'Kanwar' Route Eateries

The Supreme Court is set to review a challenge to the Uttar Pradesh government's QR code requirement for eateries on the 'kanwar' route, slated for July 15. The directive has sparked controversy, alleging breaches of privacy and anti-discrimination laws.

Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh will preside over the hearing initiated by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others. This follows a stay from last year on a similar order affecting the Kanwar Yatra routes, where a directive asked for detailed owner and staff information.

The mandate requiring display of owners' identities under 'lawful license requirements', according to a press release by the UP administration, draws scrutiny for potential privacy violations. The Kanwar Yatra, aligned with religious devotion, attracts travelers practicing dietary restrictions during the month of Shravan.

