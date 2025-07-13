Fugitive Technician Nabbed After Year-Long Manhunt
Kisan Moorat, the main conspirator in a kidnapping and robbery case, was arrested by Delhi Police after nearly a year of evasion. Moorat and his accomplices allegedly tricked a jeweller, posing as police, to steal gold. He initially feigned victimhood but fled when suspicions arose.
- Country:
- India
A man wanted in connection with a brazen kidnapping and robbery case was finally captured by the Delhi Police after skillfully evading authorities for nearly a year, an official disclosed on Sunday.
Kisan Moorat, a 45-year-old technician and resident of Baba Haridas Nagar, was at the center of a conspiracy to rob a jeweller by posing as a law enforcement officer to extricate gold from a finance company. The incident, which saw Moorat and his accomplices intercepting and robbing the jeweller under false pretenses, led to his eventual capture following a sustained and strategic police pursuit.
Despite Moorat's initial attempts to present himself as an equally victimized party, his cover was blown when the jeweller grew suspicious. This suspicion eventually led to a police complaint and Moorat's year-long flight, which came to an end through meticulous technical surveillance and a decisive raid in his neighborhood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kisan Moorat
- kidnapping
- robbery
- Delhi Police
- jeweller
- gold
- theft
- fugitive
- arrest
- investigation
ALSO READ
Honduras Clinches Gold Cup Semifinal Spot in Thrilling Penalty Shootout
Vega's Victory Strike Sends Mexico to Gold Cup Semis
Revolutionizing E-Waste: A Greener Method for Gold Extraction
Alexis Vega Breaks the Scoreless Spell as Mexico Advances in Gold Cup
Mali's Gold Mines: Nationalization Steps Amid Challenges