Justice Kaul Advocates for Judicial Role in LGBTQIA+ Rights

Justice (retd) Sanjay Kishan Kaul, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized the judiciary's role as a catalyst for LGBTQIA+ rights in India while speaking at a policy document launch event. He highlighted legislative gaps, societal discrimination, and the need for comprehensive anti-discrimination laws to advance queer rights.

Justice (retd) Sanjay Kishan Kaul, a former judge of the Supreme Court, affirmed the judiciary's critical role in championing the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals in India. Speaking at a policy launch event organized by the Keshav Suri Foundation and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Kaul highlighted the evolving yet incomplete legislative landscape for queer recognition.

Addressing the significant hurdles faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, Kaul referenced the societal and legislative challenges that hinder their acceptance and rights. He cited the absence of a legal definition for 'queer' and the invisibility of asexual individuals in policy frameworks as major gaps.

Kaul also noted recent measures by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as positive but insufficient steps. He advocated for stronger anti-discrimination laws crucial for ensuring access to capital, housing, and public infrastructure for LGBTQIA+ persons, while emphasizing the progressive urban outlook and conservative rural mindset in India.

