Eminent Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam Nominated to Rajya Sabha

Eminent lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulating him for his contributions in prosecuting cases against national enemies. Nikam served as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, gaining widespread recognition.

Alongside Nikam, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Kerala BJP leader C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain have been awarded nominations to the Rajya Sabha, according to a notification from the Union Home Ministry. These prestigious appointments were made by the President of India on late Saturday night.

Fadnavis expressed gratitude towards the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting nationalists like Nikam. Although BJP had previously presented Nikam as their candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he didn't secure the seat. This Rajya Sabha nomination represents an acknowledgment of his significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)