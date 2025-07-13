Trump's Authoritarian Deal-Making and Institutional Control
President Donald Trump's negotiating style prioritizes ultimatums over compromise, emphasizing control over institutions like the Federal Reserve and universities. His administration's actions challenge democratic principles, threatening institutional autonomy and potentially undermining the United States' credibility on the global stage.
President Donald Trump is known for his assertive deal-making style, often favoring ultimatums instead of compromise. His administration's recent moves include imposing tariffs on trading partners and pressuring the Federal Reserve to alter monetary policies.
This strategic approach extends to higher education, where Trump has pushed for changes in governance and funding policies at prominent universities, seeing them as opportunities to exert control rather than collaborative avenues.
Critics argue that Trump's tactics threaten democratic fundamentals by undermining institutional independence. The ongoing tension with international trade partners and domestic institutions reflects a presidency determined to expand its influence, creating real concerns about long-term impacts on U.S. democracy.
