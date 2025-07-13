Trump's Authoritarian Deal-Making and Institutional Control

President Donald Trump is known for his assertive deal-making style, often favoring ultimatums instead of compromise. His administration's recent moves include imposing tariffs on trading partners and pressuring the Federal Reserve to alter monetary policies.

This strategic approach extends to higher education, where Trump has pushed for changes in governance and funding policies at prominent universities, seeing them as opportunities to exert control rather than collaborative avenues.

Critics argue that Trump's tactics threaten democratic fundamentals by undermining institutional independence. The ongoing tension with international trade partners and domestic institutions reflects a presidency determined to expand its influence, creating real concerns about long-term impacts on U.S. democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)