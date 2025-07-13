Power Struggle: Bengali Migrants in Delhi's Jai Hind Camp Face Discrimination

Amid rising tensions at Jai Hind Camp in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, power has been cut, plunging Bengali-speaking migrants into darkness and prompting a visit by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs. The TMC accused the ruling BJP of discrimination, spotlighting a larger issue affecting Bengali communities in several BJP-governed states.

TMC leaders Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale spoke with residents, who reported being without electricity for nearly a week. They have vowed to report their findings to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and mobilize public support for the migrants.

This incident is part of a recurring pattern, claims Banerjee, citing similar cases in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. The TMC insists the migrants are Indian citizens and challenges the narrative branding them as Bangladeshis, calling it an injustice against multilingualism in India.

