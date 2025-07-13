Left Menu

Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Accused of Sexual Assault in Nagpur

A Mumbai Police sub-inspector is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a friend's wife on multiple occasions. The case, involving serious charges including those under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, has sparked outrage. Authorities are actively pursuing the accused officer for immediate arrest.

A Mumbai Police sub-inspector has been charged with sexually assaulting a friend's wife, an incident that has raised significant alarm in Nagpur district. The accused, currently stationed at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, first assaulted the victim during a family outing in February.

Subsequent to the February incident, the sub-inspector is alleged to have repeated the assault in May at the victim's home in Nagpur. The police have registered a case at the Kondhali police station, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim, who had initially remained silent fearing personal ties, reported the incidents to her husband, leading to a formal complaint. Law enforcement has since launched a manhunt for the sub-inspector, employing a special team to apprehend him in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

