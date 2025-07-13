Drunken Dispute Leads to Violent Attack in Delhi

In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old man identified as Ram Avatar was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his friend, Sonu Kohli, following a drunken altercation in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar.

The incident was reported to the authorities at 6:23 PM on July 11, when a PCR call alerted them to an injured man lying in a nearby ground. Kohli was promptly rushed to a private hospital and placed on ventilator support due to the severity of his injuries.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, revealed that the altercation erupted over a financial dispute while the two men were drinking. In an impulsive fit, Avatar struck Kohli with a brick, leading to the grievous injuries that landed him in the hospital. After extensive analyses, Avatar, who is no stranger to legal troubles, was apprehended on Saturday.