Drunken Dispute Leads to Violent Attack in Delhi

A 22-year-old man, Ram Avatar, allegedly attempted to kill his friend Sonu Kohli during a drunken argument over money in southeast Delhi. Kohli suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized. Avatar, with a criminal past, was captured through CCTV analysis and later arrested by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old man identified as Ram Avatar was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his friend, Sonu Kohli, following a drunken altercation in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar.

The incident was reported to the authorities at 6:23 PM on July 11, when a PCR call alerted them to an injured man lying in a nearby ground. Kohli was promptly rushed to a private hospital and placed on ventilator support due to the severity of his injuries.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage, revealed that the altercation erupted over a financial dispute while the two men were drinking. In an impulsive fit, Avatar struck Kohli with a brick, leading to the grievous injuries that landed him in the hospital. After extensive analyses, Avatar, who is no stranger to legal troubles, was apprehended on Saturday.

