Niece's Tragic Death Sparks Arrest

A tragic incident unfolded when a woman was arrested for allegedly beating her six-year-old niece to death in a village under Indiranagar Police Station. The incident came to light when the child's father filed a murder complaint.

According to the police, Rubina, who took the child under the guise of providing education, informed the father about his daughter's death. Suspicious circumstances around Aisa's death prompted the family to inspect the body, revealing multiple injuries.

The post-mortem confirmed a fatal head injury and six other marks, leading to Rubina's arrest after the father filed a complaint. Rubina allegedly confessed that the child died from injuries sustained during a beating.

