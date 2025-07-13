Left Menu

Niece's Tragic Death Sparks Arrest

A woman named Rubina was arrested for allegedly beating her six-year-old niece, Aisa, to death in Indiranagar. Discrepancies in the story raised suspicions, and a post-mortem confirmed Aisa's death from multiple injuries. Her father, Shamshuddin, filed a complaint, leading to Rubina's arrest and confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:25 IST
Niece's Tragic Death Sparks Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when a woman was arrested for allegedly beating her six-year-old niece to death in a village under Indiranagar Police Station. The incident came to light when the child's father filed a murder complaint.

According to the police, Rubina, who took the child under the guise of providing education, informed the father about his daughter's death. Suspicious circumstances around Aisa's death prompted the family to inspect the body, revealing multiple injuries.

The post-mortem confirmed a fatal head injury and six other marks, leading to Rubina's arrest after the father filed a complaint. Rubina allegedly confessed that the child died from injuries sustained during a beating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025