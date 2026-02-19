Left Menu

Tragic End: Ex-Husband's Grudge Leads to Horrific Murder

A man, embittered from past domestic issues and personal tragedies, was arrested for the murder of his pregnant ex-wife. He tracked her down in Hyderabad and killed her out of revenge. Having faced immigration troubles as a result of pending cases, the accused channeled his frustrations into violent actions.

A man was apprehended on Thursday for allegedly murdering his ex-wife in her Hyderabad home, the police reported. The victim, a software professional, had remarried and was pregnant when the incident occurred.

The accused, who previously worked in Canada, forced his way into the woman's residence, locked the room, and attacked her with a knife, leading to her immediate death. Police apprehended him shortly after the incident following a complaint by the victim's current husband.

The accused had returned from Canada in March after his mother's death, harboring resentment over unresolved domestic violence charges and his ex-wife's remarriage. Unable to return to Canada due to legal issues, his bitterness culminated in this heinous act, the police added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

