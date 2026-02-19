Tragic Family Incident Shocks Betul: Son Allegedly Murders Parents and Brother

In a tragic incident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old man is accused of brutally murdering his parents and younger brother, leaving his nephew critically injured, according to police reports.

The alleged crime took place in the village of Sangva, near the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar Jain identified the suspect as Deepak Dhurve, who reportedly suffered from mental health issues and was recently back from medical treatment.

Neighbors became suspicious when no family members emerged from the house by afternoon, prompting them to find Deepak next to the bodies along with a dead cat. Police have taken him into custody and are examining his mental health records as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)