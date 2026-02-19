Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident Shocks Betul: Son Allegedly Murders Parents and Brother

In Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and brother and critically injured his nephew. The suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, was found by neighbors sitting quietly near the bodies. Iron rods were confiscated from the scene, and police are investigating his mental health history.

Betul | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:25 IST
Tragic Family Incident Shocks Betul: Son Allegedly Murders Parents and Brother
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a tragic incident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old man is accused of brutally murdering his parents and younger brother, leaving his nephew critically injured, according to police reports.

The alleged crime took place in the village of Sangva, near the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar Jain identified the suspect as Deepak Dhurve, who reportedly suffered from mental health issues and was recently back from medical treatment.

Neighbors became suspicious when no family members emerged from the house by afternoon, prompting them to find Deepak next to the bodies along with a dead cat. Police have taken him into custody and are examining his mental health records as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

