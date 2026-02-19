Left Menu

Justice Served: 1987 Murder Conviction Overturned

The Allahabad High Court overturned a 1989 murder conviction, freeing life term prisoner Khunni Lal. Accused alongside Bhagwan Din and Jagdish, all belonging to the complainant's family, the appellate court highlighted evidentiary inconsistencies leading to the acquittal. The incident involved a property dispute resulting in a fatal altercation.

  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted Khunni Lal, who was convicted for murder in 1989, subsequently overturning his life sentence. The court ruling pointed to deficiencies in the original trial proceedings relating to the 1987 Farrukhabad case involving a property dispute.

A division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Prashant Mishra found faults in the previous verdict, emphasizing that the trial court's conclusions under section 302 were flawed. The judgment noted that, despite similar evidence, two co-accused were acquitted while Khunni Lal was not.

The original dispute erupted in 1987 over land belonging to Ram Singh, which Khunni Lal and his co-defendants were accused of encroaching on, leading to a fatal confrontation. The High Court has now ordered Khunni Lal's release, underscoring the need for consistent judgments.

