Massive Poppy Seizure Highlights Ongoing Drug War in South Kashmir

In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two individuals, one a former militant, during an anti-drug operation in South Kashmir. The operation, conducted in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, led to the seizure of approximately 39 kg of poppy straw.

The operation, spanning July 8-9, unearthed a local network involved in drug smuggling. Among the arrested were Shabir, a resident of Nowshera, and Amin from Kanelwan. Shabir, previously linked with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, had a history of terror-related arrests. Meanwhile, Amin is embroiled in ongoing drug cases across Himachal Pradesh and Anantnag.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate acquired contraband from local cultivators, with plans to distribute it interstate through illegal means. This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling the organized drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)