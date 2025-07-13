Left Menu

Massive Poppy Seizure Highlights Ongoing Drug War in South Kashmir

Two individuals, one a former militant, were arrested and 39 kg of poppy straw were confiscated in South Kashmir as part of an anti-drug operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The crackdown revealed an interstate trafficking network allegedly linked with local poppy cultivators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:18 IST
Massive Poppy Seizure Highlights Ongoing Drug War in South Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two individuals, one a former militant, during an anti-drug operation in South Kashmir. The operation, conducted in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, led to the seizure of approximately 39 kg of poppy straw.

The operation, spanning July 8-9, unearthed a local network involved in drug smuggling. Among the arrested were Shabir, a resident of Nowshera, and Amin from Kanelwan. Shabir, previously linked with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, had a history of terror-related arrests. Meanwhile, Amin is embroiled in ongoing drug cases across Himachal Pradesh and Anantnag.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate acquired contraband from local cultivators, with plans to distribute it interstate through illegal means. This operation marks a crucial step in dismantling the organized drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025