Maintenance Dispute: PCS Officer Jyoti Maurya vs. Estranged Husband in Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court is reviewing a case involving PCS officer Jyoti Maurya and her estranged husband, Alok Kumar Maurya, a sanitation worker. Alok is appealing a family court decision denying him maintenance from his wife, claiming she is financially well-off compared to him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Allahabad High Court has taken up a petition concerning PCS officer Jyoti Maurya, filed by her estranged husband, Alok Kumar Maurya. The petition contests a family court ruling that denied Alok maintenance, an allowance he seeks due to his financial and health struggles.

A division bench, comprising Justices Arindam Sinha and Dr. Yogendra Kumar Srivastava, has scheduled August 8 for further proceedings. Alok asserts his wife, Jyoti, an administrative officer, is financially capable of providing maintenance, which was dismissed by a family court in January 2025.

Complications arose as Alok's appeal was delayed by 77 days, necessitating an application for condonation. Additionally, the court requested the English translation of the initial family court judgment. Alok contends Jyoti's attitude changed post her PCS success and subsequent SDM appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

