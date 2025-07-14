Tragedy Strikes Kentucky Church: Multiple Injured in Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded at a Kentucky church where multiple individuals were injured in a shooting. The Kentucky State Police have confirmed that the suspect involved is dead.

Among the injured is a state trooper, who is currently receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound, as reported by Governor Andy Beshear.

The situation has sparked concern and demands for heightened security measures in local religious institutions, bringing the issue of gun violence back into public debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)