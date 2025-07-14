Left Menu

Qatargate Scandal: Israeli PM Adviser Faces Criminal Charges

Israeli PM's adviser, Jonatan Urich, may face criminal prosecution over allegations of sharing secret information to harm national security. Dubbed 'Qatargate,' he is accused alongside Eli Feldstein of taking money from Qatar to promote its image. Urich also faces charges in a separate case of classified leaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-07-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 01:55 IST
Qatargate Scandal: Israeli PM Adviser Faces Criminal Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel's attorney general has announced potential criminal charges against Jonatan Urich, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over allegations of endangering national security by sharing sensitive information.

This revelation, tied to the broader 'Qatargate' scandal, follows Urich's arrest, alongside former spokesman Eli Feldstein, over suspicions of accepting Qatari funds to uplift its image in Israel.

Additionally, Urich and Feldstein face accusations regarding the leak of classified details to a German publication. While Netanyahu, embroiled in a separate corruption trial, dismisses the allegations as an attempt to undermine his leadership, he has provided a police statement on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025