Qatargate Scandal: Israeli PM Adviser Faces Criminal Charges

In a significant development, Israel's attorney general has announced potential criminal charges against Jonatan Urich, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over allegations of endangering national security by sharing sensitive information.

This revelation, tied to the broader 'Qatargate' scandal, follows Urich's arrest, alongside former spokesman Eli Feldstein, over suspicions of accepting Qatari funds to uplift its image in Israel.

Additionally, Urich and Feldstein face accusations regarding the leak of classified details to a German publication. While Netanyahu, embroiled in a separate corruption trial, dismisses the allegations as an attempt to undermine his leadership, he has provided a police statement on the matter.