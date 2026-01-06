Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Unveiling a Conspiracy

A probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Sabarimala gold loss cases has uncovered a significant conspiracy involving the misappropriation of gold from the revered Lord Ayyappa temple.

According to the SIT's statement to the Kerala High Court, the accused, including former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar and jeweller Roddam Pandurangaiah Naga Govardhan, orchestrated a plan to dismantle and misappropriate gold from the temple's artefacts, such as the Dwarapalaka idols and the sanctum sanctorum's door frames.

The SIT revealed serious misconduct and administrative lapses by Devaswom officials and uncovered a criminal conspiracy. The High Court has adjourned the bail pleas of the accused to January 8 and has granted the SIT additional time to complete the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)