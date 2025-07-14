Tragedy in the Yamuna: The Mysterious Death of Sneha Debnath
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha mourned the death of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student who went missing in Delhi and was later found dead in the Yamuna River. Authorities suspect suicide, but a full investigation is ongoing. The CM pledged support for her bereaved family.
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has expressed his deep sorrow following the death of Sneha Debnath, a student from the state who was found deceased after going missing in Delhi.
The body of 19-year-old Sneha, originally from Sabroom in South Tripura, was discovered in the Yamuna River nearly a week after her disappearance on July 7, sparking a wave of concern.
Authorities believe it to be a case of suicide, with investigations continuing to uncover the circumstances. In the aftermath, the Chief Minister has called for all possible assistance to be extended to her grieving family by the Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi.
