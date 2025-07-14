Tāmaki Makaurau By-Election Set for 6 Sept Following MP Kemp’s Passing

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has officially announced that a by-election for the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate will be held on Saturday, 6 September 2025, following the untimely death of sitting Member of Parliament Takutai Tarsh Kemp.

The announcement comes after the parliamentary seat was formally declared vacant and gazetted. The by-election, which will fill the vacant Māori electorate seat, is expected to draw significant national attention, both as a tribute to the late MP Kemp’s legacy and as a critical electoral moment in a changing political landscape.

Timeline of the By-Election

The by-election process will proceed according to the following timeline:

Writ Day : Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Deadline for candidate nominations : Midday, Tuesday, 5 August 2025

Polling Day (Election Day) : Saturday, 6 September 2025

Deadline for return of the writ: Sunday, 28 September 2025

This timeline ensures all political parties and independent candidates have sufficient time to prepare their campaigns and engage with voters in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

Remembering Takutai Tarsh Kemp

Takutai Tarsh Kemp, a respected advocate for Māori rights and community development, passed away in early July, triggering the requirement for a by-election under New Zealand electoral law. As a member of the Labour Party, she had served Tāmaki Makaurau since the 2023 General Election and quickly earned recognition for her work in the areas of housing, language revitalisation, and urban Māori health outcomes.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum, with many praising her as a unifying and compassionate voice for Māori in urban centres. Prime Minister Luxon referred to her passing as “a significant loss for both Parliament and the Māori community.”

A Key Māori Electorate

Tāmaki Makaurau is one of the seven Māori electorates in New Zealand, covering a large part of Auckland city. It plays a pivotal role in Māori political representation and engagement, often serving as a bellwether for the broader sentiment within urban Māori communities.

Given the seat’s importance, major political parties are expected to contest the by-election vigorously. The Māori Party, Labour, and the Green Party have all historically maintained strong bases in the region, and the outcome could provide insights into Māori voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 general election.

What Happens Next?

With the official timetable set, political parties will now begin their selection processes for candidates. Campaigns are likely to focus on issues central to Māori and urban Auckland communities — including housing, education, healthcare access, and Treaty rights.

The Electoral Commission will begin voter education and preparation campaigns to ensure a fair and accessible by-election. Eligible voters in the electorate will receive information about enrolment updates, early voting options, and how to participate in the democratic process.

Significance of the Vote

Beyond simply filling a vacant seat, the 6 September by-election is being viewed as a moment of both political recalibration and collective reflection. It will serve as a chance for the people of Tāmaki Makaurau to honour the memory of Takutai Tarsh Kemp through civic participation, and for the nation to reaffirm its commitment to robust and representative Māori electoral participation.