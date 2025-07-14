Left Menu

'Sakthi' Scheme Marks Milestone with 500 Crore Free Rides

The Sakthi scheme by the Congress government in Karnataka, providing free bus travel for women, reached 500 crore rides. The milestone was celebrated by state leaders issuing the 500th crore ticket. Launched in June 2023, the initiative is among five key programs and cost Rs 12,669 crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:14 IST
The Karnataka government's 'Sakthi' scheme, an initiative by the Congress administration, has reached a groundbreaking milestone, providing over 500 crore free rides to women using public buses. Official sources have highlighted the achievement as one of the state's noteworthy efforts to enhance women's mobility.

The occasion was marked by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who commemorated the milestone by handing the 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger. This gesture signifies the government's commitment to gender-friendly transportation policies.

Introduced on June 11, 2023, the 'Shakti' scheme stands as a pillar among the five promise initiatives actualized by the Congress government since assuming power. The program has so far incurred expenses totaling Rs 12,669 crores, demonstrating significant public investment in the welfare of women commuters across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

