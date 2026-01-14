Tragic Collision on NH-52: Six Women Dead, Traffic Disrupted

A devastating head-on collision claimed the lives of six women on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The collision, involving a car and a truck, also left three women seriously injured, as confirmed by local authorities.

The accident unfolded near Harsawa village in the Fatehpur sub-division when a car returning from Raghunathpur was struck by a speeding truck. The force of the impact left the car mangled, said Station House Officer Surendra Degda.

Local residents, alongside police, assisted in extricating the injured from the wreckage and they were urgently transported to a government hospital in Fatehpur. Police managed to clear the traffic congestion on NH-52, but the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of road safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)