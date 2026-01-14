Left Menu

Tragic Collision on NH-52: Six Women Dead, Traffic Disrupted

A deadly collision on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Sikar district resulted in the deaths of six women, with three others seriously injured. The accident involved a car and a truck near Harsawa village, disrupting traffic and necessitating emergency medical response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating head-on collision claimed the lives of six women on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The collision, involving a car and a truck, also left three women seriously injured, as confirmed by local authorities.

The accident unfolded near Harsawa village in the Fatehpur sub-division when a car returning from Raghunathpur was struck by a speeding truck. The force of the impact left the car mangled, said Station House Officer Surendra Degda.

Local residents, alongside police, assisted in extricating the injured from the wreckage and they were urgently transported to a government hospital in Fatehpur. Police managed to clear the traffic congestion on NH-52, but the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of road safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

