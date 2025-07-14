Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Rohit Pawar and the MSCB Scam Controversy

Supriya Sule claims her party MLA Rohit Pawar is targeted in the MSCB scam for opposing the government. The ED has named Pawar in the chargesheet related to the fraudulent sale of sugar mills. Pawar denies wrongdoing, accusing political motivations behind the targeting as linked to his opposition affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:31 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule alleged that her party's MLA, Rohit Pawar, is being targeted in the MSCB scam due to his vocal opposition against the current government. Sule claims the Enforcement Directorate's decision to charge Pawar is politically motivated.

The Special Court in Mumbai received a chargesheet against Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency, for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent sale of cooperative sugar mills under the MSCB. These sales allegedly occurred at undervalued prices without due process.

Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, has refuted the accusations, standing firm on his innocence. He insists the allegations are a campaign to discredit him politically. Meanwhile, the ED continues to probe the matter, questioning the legitimacy of the 2012 Kannad SSK auction process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

