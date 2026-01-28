Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar’s Legacy in Maharashtra Politics

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed his condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar's contributions left a significant mark on the state's politics. Gogoi called for a transparent investigation into the accident that claimed Pawar and four others' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:20 IST
Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar’s Legacy in Maharashtra Politics
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was among five individuals who lost their lives when their aircraft crashed during landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Condolences poured in from various quarters, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi notably expressing sorrow over Pawar's demise, acknowledging his significant contribution to Maharashtra politics.

Gogoi, who is also the Assam Congress president, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the tragic crash, underscoring the importance of transparency for public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026