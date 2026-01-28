Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar’s Legacy in Maharashtra Politics
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed his condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar's contributions left a significant mark on the state's politics. Gogoi called for a transparent investigation into the accident that claimed Pawar and four others' lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was among five individuals who lost their lives when their aircraft crashed during landing in Pune's Baramati area.
Condolences poured in from various quarters, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi notably expressing sorrow over Pawar's demise, acknowledging his significant contribution to Maharashtra politics.
Gogoi, who is also the Assam Congress president, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the tragic crash, underscoring the importance of transparency for public interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar: The Maneuvering Maestro of Maharashtra Politics
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash
Nation Mourns: Tragic Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Plane Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Tragic Demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Causes AAP's Punjab CM to Cancel Goa Visit