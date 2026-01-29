Left Menu

Void in Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah Mourns Ajit Pawar

The untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves a significant gap in state politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah honors the late leader, known as 'Dada', recognizing his contributions towards society. Pawar lost his life in a tragic plane crash near Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:24 IST
Void in Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah Mourns Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra faces a significant loss following the unexpected demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences, acknowledging the void left by the 66-year-old leader's passing.

A plane crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others near Baramati airport. This tragic incident occurred while the chartered plane attempted a landing. Pawar, a pivotal figure in state politics and the NCP chief, was widely known as 'Dada'.

Shah paid tribute to Pawar, who was cremated with state honors at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground. The college, founded by the Pawar family, served as a fitting venue for the farewell to a leader dedicated to society and the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026