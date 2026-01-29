Void in Maharashtra Politics: Amit Shah Mourns Ajit Pawar
The untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves a significant gap in state politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah honors the late leader, known as 'Dada', recognizing his contributions towards society. Pawar lost his life in a tragic plane crash near Baramati.
The political landscape in Maharashtra faces a significant loss following the unexpected demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences, acknowledging the void left by the 66-year-old leader's passing.
A plane crash claimed the lives of Pawar and four others near Baramati airport. This tragic incident occurred while the chartered plane attempted a landing. Pawar, a pivotal figure in state politics and the NCP chief, was widely known as 'Dada'.
Shah paid tribute to Pawar, who was cremated with state honors at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground. The college, founded by the Pawar family, served as a fitting venue for the farewell to a leader dedicated to society and the people.
