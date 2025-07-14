Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration in Protest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other state officials, abstained from attending the Sigandur Bridge inauguration in Shivamogga. Despite claims of not being invited, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that invitations had been sent. This move sparked a debate on protocol between the state and central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:53 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration in Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a boycott of the Sigandur Bridge inauguration as a protest, stating that neither he nor his ministers were invited. The event in Shivamogga was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who insisted that an invitation had been duly extended. Siddaramaiah contends otherwise.

In an online statement, Gadkari provided evidence of invitations sent to Siddaramaiah for both physical and virtual participation. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister maintained his stance, citing a prior engagement in Indi and alleging pressure from BJP leaders, while reiterating his discontent over the oversight.

This discord between the state and central governments raises questions about protocol adherence and collaborative governance. Gadkari's inauguration of the bridge marked a crucial step in enhancing regional connectivity, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation in infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025