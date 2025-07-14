Karnataka Chief Minister Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration in Protest
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with other state officials, abstained from attending the Sigandur Bridge inauguration in Shivamogga. Despite claims of not being invited, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that invitations had been sent. This move sparked a debate on protocol between the state and central government.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a boycott of the Sigandur Bridge inauguration as a protest, stating that neither he nor his ministers were invited. The event in Shivamogga was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who insisted that an invitation had been duly extended. Siddaramaiah contends otherwise.
In an online statement, Gadkari provided evidence of invitations sent to Siddaramaiah for both physical and virtual participation. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister maintained his stance, citing a prior engagement in Indi and alleging pressure from BJP leaders, while reiterating his discontent over the oversight.
This discord between the state and central governments raises questions about protocol adherence and collaborative governance. Gadkari's inauguration of the bridge marked a crucial step in enhancing regional connectivity, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation in infrastructure development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
