Parking Dispute Turns Fiery in RK Puram: Petrol Attack Sparks Blaze

A heated altercation over a parked car in Delhi's RK Puram area escalated dramatically when a man allegedly set another ablaze by pouring petrol on him. The confrontation occurred Sunday night, leaving the victim with severe burn injuries.

Rahul Chauhan, a sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, was sitting inside a parked car with relatives when mechanic Gaya Prasad demanded they move the vehicle from in front of his shop. An argument ensued, during which Prasad allegedly doused Chauhan with petrol, leading to a fire ignited possibly by a lit cigarette in the car.

Chauhan sustained 20% burn injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital. The police, following a statement from Chauhan, have initiated legal proceedings against Prasad under charges of attempted murder. The incident highlights rising tensions over parking disputes in urban areas.

