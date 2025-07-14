Left Menu

Parking Dispute Turns Fiery in RK Puram: Petrol Attack Sparks Blaze

In RK Puram, a parking disagreement led to a violent encounter where mechanic Gaya Prasad allegedly poured petrol on sanitation worker Rahul Chauhan, causing a fire. Chauhan, who suffered serious burns, was hospitalized. The incident has prompted legal actions against Prasad under the charge of attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated altercation over a parked car in Delhi's RK Puram area escalated dramatically when a man allegedly set another ablaze by pouring petrol on him. The confrontation occurred Sunday night, leaving the victim with severe burn injuries.

Rahul Chauhan, a sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, was sitting inside a parked car with relatives when mechanic Gaya Prasad demanded they move the vehicle from in front of his shop. An argument ensued, during which Prasad allegedly doused Chauhan with petrol, leading to a fire ignited possibly by a lit cigarette in the car.

Chauhan sustained 20% burn injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital. The police, following a statement from Chauhan, have initiated legal proceedings against Prasad under charges of attempted murder. The incident highlights rising tensions over parking disputes in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

