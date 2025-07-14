Left Menu

Gangland Tensions Escalate Inside Arthur Road Jail

Gangster Prasad Pujari was allegedly involved in a scuffle among two groups of inmates at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. No injuries were reported, but seven persons, including Pujari, were charged. The brawl stemmed from a minor dispute. Pujari, linked to the Chhota Rajan gang, was recently deported from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:29 IST
Gangland Tensions Escalate Inside Arthur Road Jail
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events inside the notorious Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, gangster Prasad Pujari found himself embroiled in a heated altercation last week. According to officials, the scuffle between two groups of inmates led to charges being filed against seven individuals, including Pujari.

The incident, which unfolded over a minor disagreement involving a prisoner blocking the path of another inmate, quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl. Although no one was seriously injured, the altercation underscored the volatile tensions that simmer within the prison walls.

Prasad Pujari, once linked to the infamous Chhota Rajan gang, was recently deported from China, where he had spent 20 years evading Indian law enforcement. Despite his attempts to intervene, Pujari was reportedly manhandled during the fracas, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining order in high-security facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025