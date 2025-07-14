Gangland Tensions Escalate Inside Arthur Road Jail

In a dramatic turn of events inside the notorious Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, gangster Prasad Pujari found himself embroiled in a heated altercation last week. According to officials, the scuffle between two groups of inmates led to charges being filed against seven individuals, including Pujari.

The incident, which unfolded over a minor disagreement involving a prisoner blocking the path of another inmate, quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl. Although no one was seriously injured, the altercation underscored the volatile tensions that simmer within the prison walls.

Prasad Pujari, once linked to the infamous Chhota Rajan gang, was recently deported from China, where he had spent 20 years evading Indian law enforcement. Despite his attempts to intervene, Pujari was reportedly manhandled during the fracas, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining order in high-security facilities.

