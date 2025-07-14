Left Menu

Behind Bars Drama: Scuffle in Arthur Road Jail Involving Gangster

Prasad Pujari, a notorious gangster, was involved in a scuffle between two groups of inmates in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. No injuries were reported, but a case was registered against seven individuals. The altercation began after a dispute over blocked access in the barrack led to a heated exchange.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:32 IST
A scuffle erupted in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, involving gangster Prasad Pujari, officials reported on Monday. No one was injured during the incident, which occurred last week.

The altercation saw Pujari and his associates clashing with another group, prompting authorities to register a case against seven inmates under affray charges.

The dispute began when a minor confrontation over space between inmates escalated, resulting in Pujari being allegedly manhandled. The situation was swiftly managed by prison authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

