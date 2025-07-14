Behind Bars Drama: Scuffle in Arthur Road Jail Involving Gangster

A scuffle erupted in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, involving gangster Prasad Pujari, officials reported on Monday. No one was injured during the incident, which occurred last week.

The altercation saw Pujari and his associates clashing with another group, prompting authorities to register a case against seven inmates under affray charges.

The dispute began when a minor confrontation over space between inmates escalated, resulting in Pujari being allegedly manhandled. The situation was swiftly managed by prison authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)