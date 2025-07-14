Controversy Surrounds Kanwariyas' Alleged Dhaba Vandalism
A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalized a dhaba owned by Muslims in Meerapur, accusing them of not displaying their identities. A similar incident happened earlier in Muzaffarnagar. Legal complaints followed, and the event reignited debates over religious identity requirements along the Kanwar route, particularly targeted by opposition parties.
In a recent incident, a group of kanwariyas reportedly vandalized a Muslim-owned dhaba near Saini Bhatta Chowk in Meerapur, citing the establishment's failure to display its owners' religious identities. The disturbance occurred after the group had lunch at Lucky Shudh Dhaba Bhojnalaya on Sunday.
This occurrence mirrors a previous incident in Muzaffarnagar, where kanwariyas caused damage at a dhaba over the alleged serving of onions. They are accused of damaging the furniture and kitchen facilities. According to SHO Meerapur, Babloo Singh, the tension arose when the kanwariyas, together with a nearby eatery owner, questioned the dhaba owner about identity signage.
Following the incident, a dhaba employee named Pawan filed a complaint after allegedly being assaulted. This controversy follows directives by BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, mandating identity displays on food outlets along the Kanwar route, which have been criticized by opposition parties for promoting religious exclusion.
