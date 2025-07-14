Tragic Photography Attempt Leads to Drowning

In a tragic incident, two young men died by drowning in the Pahuj dam reservoir near Simardha village, Jhansi, on Sunday evening. The duo, identified as cousins Rishabh Sijoria, 24, and Abhishek, 22, attempted to take a photograph on a rock.

Accompanied by their friend Shikhar, who remained onshore with a phone to capture the moment, the young men swam toward the rock but struggled to stay afloat, according to police and eyewitness accounts.

Despite immediate rescue attempts by nearby people, the search and recovery mission took 14 hours. The bodies were found near the rock on Monday morning and were subsequently sent for post-mortem as further investigations continue.

