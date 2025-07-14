New Leadership in Goa: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Steps In as Governor

In a significant political development, former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed the new governor of Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended a warm welcome to Raju, emphasizing the mutual commitment to drive the state's progress.

Sawant praised Raju as a seasoned statesman, citing his extensive administrative and parliamentary background as instrumental for Goa's development journey. The appointment marks a pivotal shift as Raju steps in to replace P S Sreedharan Pillai, who served since July 2021.

With aspirations for a Viksit Goa 2037, Sawant reiterated the importance of collaboration with Governor Raju. The government's focus remains on development and welfare to enhance the quality of life for every Goan.

(With inputs from agencies.)