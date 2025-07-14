Left Menu

New Leadership in Goa: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Steps In as Governor

Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new governor of Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed support for Raju, highlighting his experience and the collaborative efforts for Goa's development. Raju succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who took office in July 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:25 IST
New Leadership in Goa: Ashok Gajapathi Raju Steps In as Governor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed the new governor of Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended a warm welcome to Raju, emphasizing the mutual commitment to drive the state's progress.

Sawant praised Raju as a seasoned statesman, citing his extensive administrative and parliamentary background as instrumental for Goa's development journey. The appointment marks a pivotal shift as Raju steps in to replace P S Sreedharan Pillai, who served since July 2021.

With aspirations for a Viksit Goa 2037, Sawant reiterated the importance of collaboration with Governor Raju. The government's focus remains on development and welfare to enhance the quality of life for every Goan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025