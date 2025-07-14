Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at Massachusetts Assisted Living Facility

A catastrophic fire erupted at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Massachusetts, tragically claiming nine lives. The blaze unfolded late Sunday night, igniting chaos as residents hung from windows pleading for help.

Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene, faced with intense smoke and flames. Despite the hazardous conditions, they executed a courageous rescue operation, saving numerous occupants from peril. About 70 individuals reside in the facility.

The fire was contained by Monday morning thanks to the tireless efforts of approximately 50 firefighters, including 30 off-duty heroes, who worked diligently to subdue the flames and ensure the safety of the residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)