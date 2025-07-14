Public Assault Over Language Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra
Police have registered a case against 20 individuals, including members of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, for allegedly assaulting autorickshaw driver Raju Patwa in Virar. The attack was reportedly over anti-Marathi remarks made by Patwa. The incident has sparked outrage and led to an FIR under several legal sections.
Authorities in Virar have taken action against 20 people, including office-bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), following an alleged public assault on an autorickshaw driver. The incident erupted after the driver, Raju Patwa, reportedly made derogatory statements about the Marathi language.
Despite the absence of arrests, police officials have identified 13 of the accused. Viral footage revealed Patwa being physically confronted by a group, which included women, near Virar railway station. The confrontation was allegedly provoked by Patwa's refusal to speak Marathi and his insulting remarks towards Maharashtra.
The FIR, lodged under multiple sections related to unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation, underscores growing tensions surrounding cultural and linguistic identity in the region. As the investigation unfolds, public discourse continues on the implications of such acts for Maharashtra's social fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
