Supreme Court Considers Social Media Self-Regulation Guidelines

The Supreme Court deliberated on establishing guidelines for regulating offensive social media posts while urging citizens to practice self-restraint. Justices highlighted the need for self-regulation to maintain unity and integrity, noting cases like Wazahat Khan's involving freedom of speech abuses and divisive tendencies clogging the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:20 IST
The Supreme Court has voiced concerns over offensive posts on social media, pondering guidelines to contain such content. Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice K V Viswanathan emphasized the importance of citizens exercising self-restraint in using their freedom of speech and expression.

In a hearing involving Wazahat Khan, booked for posts against a Hindu deity, the court extended interim protection to him. Justices stressed that self-regulation is crucial for maintaining unity and integrity, urging citizens to uphold their fundamental duties without state intervention.

The court observed that abuse of free speech rights is burdening the legal system and highlighted the necessity for fraternity and secularism. It encouraged citizen-led regulation to curb divisive tendencies, asserting that maintaining decorum in expression is pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

