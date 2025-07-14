Delhi Court Delivers Life Sentences in Chilling 2017 Murder Case

A Delhi court on July 4 handed life sentences to two men involved in the 2017 murder of Om Hare, emphasizing the grave nature of their crimes, which included abduction and premeditated murder.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana presided over the sentencing of Navrattan alias Kale and Naushad, who were previously convicted last November. The prosecution, led by Additional Public Prosecutor Vineet Dahiya, argued strongly against leniency for the convicts.

The court underscored the principle of proportionality in law, stressing that the punishment should match the culpability of the crime committed, and deemed this case not severe enough for capital punishment, resulting in life imprisonment under Section 302 of the IPC.

