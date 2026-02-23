Left Menu

Historic East-West Musical Fusion: Mahesh Kale Live with Budapest Orchestra

In a first-of-its-kind event, Mahesh Kale teamed up with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra for a historic concert at NMACC. The collaboration showcased a seamless blend of Indian Classical with Western symphonic music, marking a new chapter in cultural exchange and musical synergies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:18 IST
Historic East-West Musical Fusion: Mahesh Kale Live with Budapest Orchestra
Mahesh Kale Live with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra Creates History at NMACC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A historic cultural exchange unfolded at The Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, New Delhi, as Mahesh Kale, a National Award-winning Hindustani classical vocalist, performed live with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. This groundbreaking musical event combined Indian classical music with the harmonies of a Western symphonic orchestra for the first time.

The evening began with Kale paying homage to his late Guru, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, followed by a soul-stirring solo in 'Raag Jog.' As the concert progressed, the Budapest Scoring Orchestra seamlessly blended into the performance, providing orchestral support that enhanced, not overshadowed, Kale's vocals. The concert featured an ambitious repertoire, including classics like 'Lagi Kalejava Katar' and 'Chaap Tilak', all symphonically arranged yet retaining their Indian essence.

This unique collaboration, initiated by music director Rahul Ranade and arranged by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, demonstrated the universal language of music. Despite meeting just days before the concert, the synergy between Mahesh Kale and the orchestra suggested years of understanding. Balint Sapzson, CEO of the Budapest Scoring Orchestra, expressed excitement over this new fusion of musical traditions, while conductor George Gulyas-Nagy noted the instant, wordless bond formed on stage. As the night concluded, Kale led the audience in a touching rendition of Lord Vitthal's gratitude song, epitomizing the bridging of musical and cultural divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

 India
2
Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

 India
3
China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

 China
4
Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026