Social Media on Trial: The Kaley G.M. Case Against Instagram and YouTube

In a groundbreaking trial, Kaley G.M., a 20-year-old from California, has taken the stand against Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube. Her childhood addiction to these platforms allegedly left her anxious, depressed, and socially withdrawn, sparking a broader debate on social media's impact on teens.

Kaley recounted her struggles with social media, beginning use at age six with YouTube and nine with Instagram, contributing to disrupted sleep, poor school performance, and strained family relations. Despite attempts by her mother to restrict access, Kaley described an unshakeable dependency, viewing social media as vital for validation despite its negative impact on her well-being.

The trial, which involves evidence from psychotherapists and company statements, questions whether Big Tech is liable for mental health crises among youth. The case comes amid global movements to restrict social media access for minors, as companies like Meta face scrutiny over their business strategies toward younger users.