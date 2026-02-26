Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

On Thursday, former Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul and current player Karn Sharma paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where they participated in the revered Bhasma Aarti ritual. Karn Sharma told ANI that the experience at the temple was both peaceful and spiritually uplifting, highlighting the temple's positive energy and well-maintained facilities.

Karn expressed that the energy at Mahakaleshwar can only be truly appreciated in person, encouraging others to visit for the enlightening experience. Siddarth Kaul conveyed his gratitude to Karn, who facilitated his long-desired visit to the sacred site, stating, "I was contemplating having Mahakal's darshan for a long time. Karn helped me with the visit."

Shifting focus to cricket, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, prepares for their critical T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe on Thursday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following a 76-run defeat by South Africa, India faces a must-win scenario in hopes of advancing, with net-run-rate considerations looming large if key matchups don't go their way.

(With inputs from agencies.)