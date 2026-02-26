Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Former cricketer Siddarth Kaul and current player Karn Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. They attended the Bhasma Aarti and praised the temple's spiritual atmosphere. Karn expressed the temple's positive energy and Siddarth appreciated Karn's assistance for the visit. Meanwhile, Team India faces a crucial T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, former Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul and current player Karn Sharma paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where they participated in the revered Bhasma Aarti ritual. Karn Sharma told ANI that the experience at the temple was both peaceful and spiritually uplifting, highlighting the temple's positive energy and well-maintained facilities.
Karn expressed that the energy at Mahakaleshwar can only be truly appreciated in person, encouraging others to visit for the enlightening experience. Siddarth Kaul conveyed his gratitude to Karn, who facilitated his long-desired visit to the sacred site, stating, "I was contemplating having Mahakal's darshan for a long time. Karn helped me with the visit."
Shifting focus to cricket, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, prepares for their critical T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe on Thursday at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following a 76-run defeat by South Africa, India faces a must-win scenario in hopes of advancing, with net-run-rate considerations looming large if key matchups don't go their way.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Woes: Shanaka Speaks Out
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
Thrilling Showdown: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup
Stellar Comeback: New Zealand Eliminates Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup
Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimbabwe