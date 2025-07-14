Controversy Brews over 'Urban Naxal' Terminology in Maharashtra Security Bill

In a pressing demand for clarity, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has called the Maharashtra government to account over the controversial term 'urban Naxal' included in the recently passed Special Security Bill. He asserts that the vague terminology could be misused to target labor unions, farmers, and political protesters.

Ambedkar highlighted parallels to the Emergency era, alleging that this legislation echoes past authoritarian rule. He announced that the bill, passed through the state assembly and council, will face a legal challenge from the VBA, urging other political factions to join the fight against what he terms an undeclared emergency.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, defended the law's necessity to curb extremism, dismissing opposition as promotion of Left Wing Extremism. The debate continues to brew tension, underscoring a critical moment for democratic rights in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)