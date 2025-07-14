South Africa Urges G20 to Accelerate Climate Action, Support Just Transitions

In a clarion call for global climate leadership, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, urged G20 countries to act with urgency and unity in addressing the worsening climate crisis. Speaking at the second G20 Environment and Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, held at the Kruger National Park, Singh emphasized the dire need for enhanced international cooperation, greater access to climate finance, and a resolute commitment to a Just Transition for developing nations.

With just five years left to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and less than a decade to make substantial headway on climate action, Singh cautioned that time is rapidly running out.

“We are still far from attaining our goals and action targets,” he told delegates. “Poverty levels are worsening, pollution from hazardous chemicals is on the rise, and greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs last year.”

South Africa's G20 Presidency: A Platform for Environmental Diplomacy

This year, South Africa holds the G20 Presidency, placing climate and environmental resilience at the center of its agenda. Under its leadership, the ECSWG has expanded its focus areas to now include six interrelated priorities, evolving from the original five. The priority area of Climate Change and Air Quality has been split into two separate categories to allow for deeper and more targeted discussions.

“This refinement provides an opportunity to tackle these complex challenges with the focused attention they demand,” Singh said.

The key thematic priorities of the ECSWG now include:

Biodiversity and Conservation Land Degradation, Desertification, and Drought Chemicals and Waste Management Air Quality Oceans and Coasts Climate Change, with emphasis on Just Transitions

Just Transition at the Heart of Climate Strategy

A core component of this year’s agenda is the Just Transition framework, which South Africa has positioned as central to achieving global climate and development goals. Singh clarified that the G20 must support not just energy transitions, but also societal adaptation, climate resilience, and the management of loss and damage in vulnerable communities.

“Mitigation strategies must also generate co-benefits—low-carbon development, inclusive growth, job creation, and reduced inequality,” he added.

South Africa’s approach promotes a “whole-of-society and whole-of-economy” model, demanding comprehensive stakeholder involvement—from national governments and industries to local communities and labor groups.

Financing the Future: Climate Finance at Scale

One of the most urgent issues on the table is climate finance, particularly for developing nations. Singh said South Africa will push for G20 consensus on increasing the volume and accessibility of low-cost climate financing. This includes bolstering technology transfer, capacity building, and skills development, especially for countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

“It is paramount for developing economies to be actively supported in their efforts to achieve sustainable development through scaled access to finance,” Singh emphasized.

He reiterated that climate justice cannot be achieved without financial justice—and called on developed nations to honor their commitments and mobilize both public and private capital.

Oceans, Plastics, and the Promise of the Blue Economy

Deputy Minister Singh also underlined the importance of protecting marine ecosystems and promoting the blue economy as a sustainable development pathway, particularly for coastal nations.

“Sustainable, long-term development of the blue economy should be enhanced through collective action,” he said. He noted that ocean-based livelihoods must be safeguarded alongside climate efforts.

Singh called for integrated and coordinated efforts to combat plastic pollution, which continues to threaten marine life, food security, and human health across the globe.

Roadmap to Cape Town: Key Deliverables Ahead

The ECSWG meeting at Kruger is part of a five-day session bringing together delegates from all G20 member states. The discussions will culminate in technical papers, policy proposals, and the initial draft of the Ministerial Declaration, which will be further refined and finalized in Cape Town later this year.

The final ECSWG meetings and Ministerial sessions are scheduled for:

13–15 October 2025: ECSWG Final Technical Sessions

16–17 October 2025: G20 Environment Ministers Meeting

The outcomes will include the Ministerial Declaration and a suite of implementation frameworks and deliverables, setting the tone for the G20’s environmental action in the years to come.

A Decisive Decade for the Planet

Deputy Minister Singh closed his address with a sobering reminder that the world is fast approaching a critical tipping point.

“This is our opportunity to make history by accelerating climate action. Our children and future generations are watching. We must not fail them.”

Through South Africa’s leadership, the 2025 G20 ECSWG aims to build momentum, secure commitments, and lay the foundation for sustainable, inclusive development across the globe.