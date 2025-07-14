SASSA Confirms Grant Payments Unaffected Amid Social Grant Review Process

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of social grant beneficiaries, assuring the public that no social grants have been suspended or halted as part of its ongoing grant eligibility review process.

At a media briefing held on Monday, SASSA CEO Themba Matlou addressed concerns surrounding the current review cycle for social grants, explaining that all valid and approved grants remain active, and monthly payments continue uninterrupted.

“Any beneficiary with an active and valid grant remains entitled to receive their payment,” said Matlou. “No one is losing their grant simply because of the review. The process is designed to safeguard the integrity of the system and ensure only eligible individuals continue receiving support.”

Why Social Grant Reviews Are Necessary

According to SASSA, the review process is not a new initiative but a legally mandated requirement under Regulation 30 of the Social Assistance Act. These routine evaluations verify that each recipient still meets the eligibility criteria—financial, medical, or otherwise—that initially qualified them for support.

Matlou further highlighted Section 14(5) of the Act, which requires beneficiaries to report any material changes in their circumstances, such as a change in income, employment, marital status, or residency. This requirement is also outlined in the original approval letters issued to all beneficiaries.

“These reviews are about ensuring fairness and rooting out fraud,” said Matlou. “Grants should go to those who genuinely need them, and not to those who have since become ineligible or to deceased persons whose accounts remain active.”

April Announcement and 2025/26 Review Plan

SASSA had previously announced in April 2025 that it would undertake an eligibility review campaign for the 2025/26 financial year, specifically targeting beneficiaries whose circumstances may have changed, based on information received from various data sources.

These include cross-checks with other government payroll systems, financial institution records, and life status verification databases. The aim is to identify cases where beneficiaries have alternative income streams or are no longer living, which could compromise the legitimacy of grant payments.

New Fourth Payment Date: A Strategic Adjustment

One of the key administrative changes introduced in this year’s review cycle is the implementation of a fourth payment date within SASSA’s monthly disbursement schedule. This measure ensures that beneficiaries undergoing review are paid after verification, preventing unnecessary delays for the broader beneficiary population.

“This new strategy avoids last-minute surprises. Beneficiaries on review will receive their payment on the fourth day of the cycle, without disrupting the normal payment dates between the 2nd and 5th for others,” Matlou explained.

He urged recipients not to panic if they haven’t been contacted or if they continue receiving payments on regular dates. Those individuals are not part of the current review wave and do not need to contact SASSA unnecessarily.

Addressing Access and Operational Challenges

Matlou acknowledged logistical issues that have emerged, particularly the limited access to SASSA offices during June, which saw lower-than-expected review response rates. However, he reported a significant improvement in July, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

“We are monitoring numbers daily and adjusting our plans accordingly to ensure we operate within our capacity,” he said.

This includes deploying additional staff and optimizing office hours to accommodate the surge in beneficiaries responding to review notifications.

Clarifying Misconceptions: Not Targeting the Vulnerable

Brenton Van Vrede, Executive Manager for Grants Administration at SASSA, emphasized that the review process is not aimed at penalizing the most vulnerable members of society.

“We are not suspending grants of single mothers receiving child maintenance or older persons supported modestly by family members,” said Van Vrede. “Our focus is on cases with multiple income streams or where individuals are found to be on payrolls of private or public sector entities.”

The agency reaffirmed its intent to ensure compassion, fairness, and accuracy throughout the process, allowing beneficiaries an opportunity to submit documentation or appeal decisions if required.

Enhancing Accountability and System Integrity

The review process also functions as a critical check against fraudulent or duplicate payments, including instances where grants continue to be paid to deceased beneficiaries or individuals who have relocated without updating their records.

“This is about ensuring that public funds are used responsibly,” Matlou reiterated. “We are not only protecting the grant system—we are strengthening public confidence in its fairness.”

SASSA’s approach aligns with the broader fiscal goals of the South African government to curb wasteful expenditure, improve service delivery, and preserve the sustainability of the social assistance system.

What Beneficiaries Should Do

SASSA advises beneficiaries to:

Check their notification letters or messages carefully for review-related instructions.

Attend review appointments or submit required documentation promptly if notified.

Avoid panicking or contacting SASSA unnecessarily if they have received their grant on a regular schedule and have not been asked for review.

Report changes in income, marital status, or other material circumstances as soon as possible.

Ensuring Equity and Access

As South Africa continues to rely on its expansive social grant system to uplift millions, SASSA has reiterated that the review process is not a threat—but a safeguard to ensure funds are used fairly and effectively.