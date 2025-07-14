India and China: Bridging Borders for Better Bilateral Ties

India and China are taking steps to resolve longstanding friction along their shared border, as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

The meeting focused on improving bilateral relations by pulling back troops and avoiding restrictive trade measures. Jaishankar highlighted "good progress" over recent months, attributing it to easing tensions.

Wang emphasized the need for political trust and cooperation between the two nations, while both sides recognized the importance of de-escalation and strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)