India and China: Bridging Borders for Better Bilateral Ties

India and China aim to resolve border frictions and avoid restrictive trade measures to normalize relations. Foreign ministers Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Wang Yi met in Beijing to discuss enhancing political trust and cooperation. Despite past disputes, both countries are working towards better bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and China are taking steps to resolve longstanding friction along their shared border, as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

The meeting focused on improving bilateral relations by pulling back troops and avoiding restrictive trade measures. Jaishankar highlighted "good progress" over recent months, attributing it to easing tensions.

Wang emphasized the need for political trust and cooperation between the two nations, while both sides recognized the importance of de-escalation and strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

