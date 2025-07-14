Left Menu

Supreme Court Collegium's New Appointments Shake Up Indian Judiciary

The Supreme Court Collegium has appointed new chief justices to five high courts, following a nearly two-month wait. Additionally, several chief justices have been transferred between high courts. Key appointments include Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva, Vibhu Bakhru, Ashutosh Kumar, Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, and Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has finally made significant appointments, introducing new chief justices to five high courts on Monday, with the law ministry confirming the news. This announcement follows a nearly two-month waiting period after their names were initially recommended.

In a separate move, chief justices from the Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Madras high courts experienced transfers, affecting the judiciary landscape. The latest appointments include Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Vibhu Bakhru as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Further changes see Justice Ashutosh Kumar assuming the role of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi leading the Patna High Court. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, previously of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, now heads the Jharkhand High Court, according to the law ministry's notification.

