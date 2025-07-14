Andhra Pradesh's Bold Anti-Drug Mission
The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified its anti-drug efforts, arresting over 2,000 individuals and seizing 23 tonnes of ganja. Through initiatives like the EAGLE task force, the government is leveraging technology and cross-department collaboration to combat drug proliferation and promote sustainable alternatives for affected regions.
The Andhra Pradesh government has ramped up its battle against drugs, arresting more than 2,000 individuals and seizing 23 tonnes of ganja in a concerted effort to curb drug proliferation in the region.
State Home Minister V Anitha disclosed during a press conference that the state has established EAGLE, an Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement, to spearhead these operations. Utilizing advanced technology, including drone monitoring, illegal cannabis cultivation is being actively dismantled.
The state has initiated numerous preventative measures, including setting up 40,000 Eagle clubs in educational institutions and organizing 8,200 awareness camps aimed at combating drug abuse and supporting sustainable alternative livelihoods for affected communities.
