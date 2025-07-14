Governor's Call: Strengthening Refugee Management in Mizoram for National Security

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh emphasized the pressing need for precise identification of refugees to safeguard national security during his visit to Champhai district, according to sources from Raj Bhavan.

In meetings with local officials, Singh addressed Champhai's strategic border position and the critical issue of drug trafficking. He advocated for strong preventive measures to protect local communities and the nation.

With about 40,000 refugees in the state from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur, Singh urged the effective execution of central welfare schemes. Meanwhile, local deputy commissioner Mohammad Aaquib reported on the refugees' conditions and the district's recent challenges due to heavy rainfall.

