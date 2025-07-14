Amit Shah Hails Modi's Golden Era: India's Path to Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, suggesting that future historians will recognize this period for transformative developments across various sectors in India. Speaking at the Bharat Vikas Parishad's 63rd foundation day, Shah said Modi's governance intertwined development and heritage seamlessly.

Shah highlighted Modi's initiatives like financial inclusion, sanitation advancements for millions of households, and the monumental construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya alongside modern tech strides like 5G. He credited Modi with quelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering self-employment through the Ministry of Cooperation, and passing the Citizenship Amendment Act to aid refugees.

Shah acknowledged the Bharat Vikas Parishad for its service-driven ethos, inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He praised the Parishad as a conduit of transformation and connection within society. Celebrating freedom fighter Nilamani Singh from Manipur, Shah underscored Singh's lifelong dedication to education and unity, reflecting on the broader cultural richness Modi's tenure has promoted in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)