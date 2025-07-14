Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails Modi's Golden Era: India's Path to Progress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting significant developments in India, including financial inclusion, sanitation, and technological advancements. Shah emphasized Modi's efforts in cultural and educational sectors, and acknowledged the Bharat Vikas Parishad's contribution to India's growth and societal service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:11 IST
Amit Shah Hails Modi's Golden Era: India's Path to Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, suggesting that future historians will recognize this period for transformative developments across various sectors in India. Speaking at the Bharat Vikas Parishad's 63rd foundation day, Shah said Modi's governance intertwined development and heritage seamlessly.

Shah highlighted Modi's initiatives like financial inclusion, sanitation advancements for millions of households, and the monumental construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya alongside modern tech strides like 5G. He credited Modi with quelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering self-employment through the Ministry of Cooperation, and passing the Citizenship Amendment Act to aid refugees.

Shah acknowledged the Bharat Vikas Parishad for its service-driven ethos, inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He praised the Parishad as a conduit of transformation and connection within society. Celebrating freedom fighter Nilamani Singh from Manipur, Shah underscored Singh's lifelong dedication to education and unity, reflecting on the broader cultural richness Modi's tenure has promoted in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025