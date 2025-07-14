Amit Shah Hails Modi's Golden Era: India's Path to Progress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting significant developments in India, including financial inclusion, sanitation, and technological advancements. Shah emphasized Modi's efforts in cultural and educational sectors, and acknowledged the Bharat Vikas Parishad's contribution to India's growth and societal service.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, suggesting that future historians will recognize this period for transformative developments across various sectors in India. Speaking at the Bharat Vikas Parishad's 63rd foundation day, Shah said Modi's governance intertwined development and heritage seamlessly.
Shah highlighted Modi's initiatives like financial inclusion, sanitation advancements for millions of households, and the monumental construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya alongside modern tech strides like 5G. He credited Modi with quelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering self-employment through the Ministry of Cooperation, and passing the Citizenship Amendment Act to aid refugees.
Shah acknowledged the Bharat Vikas Parishad for its service-driven ethos, inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He praised the Parishad as a conduit of transformation and connection within society. Celebrating freedom fighter Nilamani Singh from Manipur, Shah underscored Singh's lifelong dedication to education and unity, reflecting on the broader cultural richness Modi's tenure has promoted in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access
DFS's Financial Inclusion Campaign Launched Across All Gram Panchayats
National Rural Sanitation Workshop Sets the Stage for SBM-G’s Next Phase
Nationwide Campaign for Financial Inclusion Unveiled
Sanitation worker commits suicide in Faridabad