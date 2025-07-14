Trump Opens Door to EU Trade Discussions Amid Tariff Tensions

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his readiness to engage in talks with the European Union and other trading partners, aiming to discuss trade issues before increased tariffs are implemented on August 1.

Trump indicated that EU representatives are expected to visit the United States soon to explore new trade arrangements. The President emphasized that the U.S. remains open to discussions with European countries seeking revised agreements.

On Saturday, Trump took a more aggressive stance in the ongoing trade war, declaring a 30% tariff on most imports from the European Union and Mexico starting next month. This move aligns with existing warnings directed at other nations, including Japan and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)